ASA Podcast (Episode 30): ATE training event moves to August

The COVID-19 Coronovirus has impacted virtually every corner of our lives. The measures we are being asked to take to help reverse the spread of the virus has already resulted in the rescheduling or canceling of meetings and events which are important to keep up with the training our technicians need to succeed.

Listen in as ASA-Northwest Executive Director Jeff Lovell explains how the popular Automotive Technology Expo (ATE) training event has moved in response to many states issuing rules prohibiting large meetings during this crisis.

Here’s what you’ll hear:

ATE Expo has moved to July 31-Aug. 2 at the Doubletree SEATAC Airport.

How the trainers and sponsors have responded to accommodate the move.

Attendees who can’t make the August date can attend the ATE East Event scheduled for October 23-24th at the Spokane Doubletree.

How ASA Northwest members are dealing with the Coronavirus crisis.

Inspiring stories on how shops are reaching out to their customers to help.

Some of the real-world challenges facing small business owners.

How ASA-Northwest is working to be a resource for members in need.

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 30 of the ASA Podcast series.

