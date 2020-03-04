ASA Podcast (Episode 28): The Mobile Air Conditioning Society celebrates 40 years of service

Elvis Hoffpauir and Ward Atkinson are familiar names at the Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS).

Hoffpauir is the president and Atkinson has been around almost as long as the association.

Both have a lot to share when it comes to talking about how MACS started and how far they’ve come in the past 40 years.

We caught up with Hoffpauir and Atkinson at the 2020 MACS Training and Trade show in Nashville and had the chance to explore how MACS grew from humble beginnings and where it’s going.