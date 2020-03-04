ASA Podcast (Episode 28): The Mobile Air Conditioning Society celebrates 40 years of service
Elvis Hoffpauir and Ward Atkinson are familiar names at the Mobile Air Conditioning Society (MACS).
Hoffpauir is the president and Atkinson has been around almost as long as the association.
Both have a lot to share when it comes to talking about how MACS started and how far they’ve come in the past 40 years.
We caught up with Hoffpauir and Atkinson at the 2020 MACS Training and Trade show in Nashville and had the chance to explore how MACS grew from humble beginnings and where it’s going.
Listen in as they talk about:
- Celebrating MACS 40th Anniversary
- The growth of regional A/C training offered by MACS
- Some of the pioneers who founded MACS and the forces that drove growth
- How MACS efforts on the need for information access was instrumental to their success
- How MACS created the template for what became the Section 609 Certification Program written into the Clean Air Act
- How the influence of one man—Simon Oulouhojian—became the driving force behind MACS
- MACS close cooperation with the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), EPA and the international service community
- Shared concerns about the lack of qualified technicians
Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 28 of the ASA Podcast series.