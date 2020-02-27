ASA Podcast (Episode 27): Collision Industry Foundation helps those in need

Mike Quinn, senior vice president of Business Development at AirPro Diagnositcs and chairman of the Collision Industry Foundation, explains the good work the CIF is doing and how you can get involved to help make a difference.

The CIF, the 501(c)3 charitable arm of the collision repair industry, is dedicated to raising, managing and donating funds to provide emergency relief to collision repair professionals who have been impacted by natural disasters or other catastrophic events.

Listen in as Mike talks about:

What the Collision Industry Foundation has done to help collision professionals who have fallen on hard times.

The dedicated CIF volunteers who serve the industry at large by helping others in their time of need.

The heartbreaking story of the victims of the mass shooting in El Paso.

The good work done by the CIF to help victims of natural disasters.

How you can help and get involved to make a difference in the lives of our collision industry brothers and sisters.

Visit www.collisionindustryfoundation.org for more information.

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 27 of the ASA Podcast series.

