ASA Podcast (Episode 23): ASA Annual Business Meeting – CARS, TTF & much more!

Ray Fisher, ASA president & executive director, is excited about the plans for the 2020 Annual Business Meeting & Conference. Given the content, he has every right to be! This is one industry event you don’t want to miss! It is open to everyone.

Listen in as Ray offers a preview of ASA’s Annual Business Meeting and several co-located events, including:

The return of the Congress of Automotive Repair and Service (CARS), offering some of the best technical and management training for mechanical shop owners and technicians.

ASA’s Technology & Telematics Forum to keep you abreast of what technologies will impact the vehicle service community in the years ahead.

Many networking events, including the open board meeting, ASA Committee meetings, AMi Graduation and the Celebration of Excellence, just to name a few!

Training for both Mechanical and Collision shops to keep you up-to-date on the latest technology.

Hear from ASA’s Washington Representative on the latest in legislation and a shop owner panel with the next generation of leaders.

Episode 23 of the ASA Podcast series.

