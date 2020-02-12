ASA Podcast (Episode 23): ASA Annual Business Meeting – CARS, TTF & much more!
Ray Fisher, ASA president & executive director, is excited about the plans for the 2020 Annual Business Meeting & Conference. Given the content, he has every right to be! This is one industry event you don’t want to miss! It is open to everyone.
Listen in as Ray offers a preview of ASA’s Annual Business Meeting and several co-located events, including:
- The return of the Congress of Automotive Repair and Service (CARS), offering some of the best technical and management training for mechanical shop owners and technicians.
- ASA’s Technology & Telematics Forum to keep you abreast of what technologies will impact the vehicle service community in the years ahead.
- Many networking events, including the open board meeting, ASA Committee meetings, AMi Graduation and the Celebration of Excellence, just to name a few!
- Training for both Mechanical and Collision shops to keep you up-to-date on the latest technology.
- Hear from ASA’s Washington Representative on the latest in legislation and a shop owner panel with the next generation of leaders.
- Everything you need to register and learn more at www.asashop.org
