ASA Podcast (Episode 22): Lifelong Learning – The Millennial Way

Mario Rojas, an ASE-Certified Master Technician with L1 at Pete’s Complete Auto Service in Miami, is a Millennial on a mission.

He strives to share his knowledge every chance he gets.

We caught up with Mario at the ASA-Florida Foundations event and had a short but enlightening conversation about how our younger technicians think differently about training and lifelong learning.

Listen in as we discuss:

The value of having an employer that supports ongoing training for their technicians

How far some technicians and employers will go to find great training

Using YouTube to share knowledge and help others

How Millennials think and learn differently

How much annual technical training is enough

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 22 of the ASA Podcast series.

