ASA Podcast (Episode 22): Lifelong Learning – The Millennial Way

Lifelong Learning – The Millennial Way

Mario Rojas, an ASE-Certified Master Technician with L1 at Pete’s Complete Auto Service in Miami, is a Millennial on a mission.

He strives to share his knowledge every chance he gets.

We caught up with Mario at the ASA-Florida Foundations event and had a short but enlightening conversation about how our younger technicians think differently about training and lifelong learning.

Mario Rojas

Listen in as we discuss:

  • The value of having an employer that supports ongoing training for their technicians
  • How far some technicians and employers will go to find great training
  • Using YouTube to share knowledge and help others
  • How Millennials think and learn differently
  • How much annual technical training is enough

Tony Molla

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 22 of the ASA Podcast series.

