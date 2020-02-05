ASA Podcast (Episode 22): Lifelong Learning – The Millennial Way
Mario Rojas, an ASE-Certified Master Technician with L1 at Pete’s Complete Auto Service in Miami, is a Millennial on a mission.
He strives to share his knowledge every chance he gets.
We caught up with Mario at the ASA-Florida Foundations event and had a short but enlightening conversation about how our younger technicians think differently about training and lifelong learning.
Listen in as we discuss:
- The value of having an employer that supports ongoing training for their technicians
- How far some technicians and employers will go to find great training
- Using YouTube to share knowledge and help others
- How Millennials think and learn differently
- How much annual technical training is enough
Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 22 of the ASA Podcast series.