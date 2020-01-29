ASA Podcast (Episode 21): How telematics impacts collision repair

Jason Verlen, senior vice president of product management and marketing products & technology at CCC Information Systems, talks about the impact of telematics on the collision repair process.

He also speaks about the implications this technology presents for insurers.

Listen in as Jason provides a look ahead at:

How technology is redefining the consumer experience

New efficiencies being driven by Telematics technologies

How technology is influencing the collision claims and estimating process

How Telematics is growing within the vehicle fleet in the U.S.

Where we are and what’s to come in the use of Telematic networks

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 21 of the ASA Podcast series.

ASA PODCAST SERIES: THE EPISODES