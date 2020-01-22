ASA Podcast (Episode 20): ASE launches Spanish-language testing & more!
Trish Serratore, senior vice president of communications at the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, talks about the latest developments with the ASE Certification tests and what the organization has been up to lately.
It’s an information-packed podcast that will bring you up to speed on the most recognized professional credential for technicians in our industry!
Listen in to hear about:
The new Spanish/English ASE Certification exams and how they work
- The new ASE Renewal App that allows you to recertify with your smartphone
- Info on the workshop to develop a new ADAS Certification exam for technicians
- The latest information on updates to the existing ASE Certification exams
- The Annual ASE Awards recognizing certified professionals nationwide
- Where you can get more information at the ASE website at www.ase.com
Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 19 of the ASA Podcast series.
ASA PODCAST SERIES: THE EPISODES