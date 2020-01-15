ASA Podcast (Episode 19): What’s next in collision repair

Vincent Romans, managing partner of The Romans Group LLC, has four decades of experience as a consultant within the collision repair market.

In this Podcast, Romans provides a unique perspective on the various dynamics which will shape the collision repair market in the years ahead.

We caught up with Vincent at the ASA MSO Symposium in Las Vegas and asked him to share his thoughts on what’s next for the industry.

Listen in to hear about:

The first likely IPO by a major MSO consolidator in 2020

The growth of private equity in the collision market

Market disruptors and the earthquake effects of secular trends

The growth of OE Certification programs, OE Repair Standards and the effect of telematics and artificial intelligence on the collision and insurance industries

The “sweet spot” for shop size to maximize productivity and MSO interest

Vincent’s projections for continued growth and increasing severity

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 19 of the ASA Podcast series.

ASA PODCAST SERIES: THE EPISODES