ASA Podcast (Episode 18): Meet Mel Algier – The 1st ‘Techs Rock’ award winner

Mel Algier is a young woman who demonstrates that you can make a difference at any age! She also represents the future of the automotive service industry.

In this episode, we’ll talk with Jennifer Maher, CEO of the TechForce Foundation and America’s Automotive Trust, and Algier, the winner of the inaugural Techs Rock Award. Mel is a line technician at Barnsworth Chevrolet in Canandaigua, NY.

Listen in to hear about:

How Mel decided on an automotive service career

What the new Techs Rock Award is doing to inspire the next generation of automotive technicians

The value of mentors to the success of entry-level technicians

Nurturing the next generation workforce

Mel’s advice for success to new technicians

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 18 of the ASA Podcast series.

