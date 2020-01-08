ASA Podcast (Episode 17): Paying it forward & looking ahead

John Greenfield, president of JJ’s Auto Care in Jacksonville, Fla., isn’t just worrying about the technician shortage — he’s doing something about it!

John was one of a group of ASA members and others who sponsored ten automotive students from J-Tech Institute to attend the inaugural ASA Florida Foundations training event at Daytona.

We caught up with John and Ryan Stafford, his lead technician, at Daytona International Speedway and talked about their views on where they see the repair industry going in the years to come.

Listen in to hear about:

How getting involved with your local Career and Technology Education program can help find the talent you need now and for the future

Why continuing education is now mandatory

How the industry is evolving and what’s ahead

Ryan’s unique reasons for becoming an automotive technician

What type of training technicians are looking for

How you can help make a difference for the next generation of technicians

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 17 of the ASA Podcast series.

