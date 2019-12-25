ASA Podcast (Episode 14): Colton James – Country music star on a Mission

Colton James is a country music star with a mission.

Listen as Colton talks about his support for the military and an ambitious plan to build lodges across the country to allow disabled vets to enjoy the great outdoors.

In this exclusive interview at Daytona during the ASA-FL Foundations training event, Colton talks about his start in the country music business, the people who helped him succeed and his love for our great Nation.

Find out what you need to know about:

From Virginia to Nashville with a guitar and a dream

Honoring those who serve and protect us

Plans for giving back to our veterans

How his faith drives his life

A new TV show that is wet and wild

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 14 of the ASA Podcast series.

