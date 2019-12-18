ASA Podcast (Episode 13): The Evolution of OEM Certification

Mark Allen, collision and equipment manager for Audi of America, was a panelist at the 2019 ASA MSO Symposium in Las Vegas. We caught up with Mark afterward for an in-depth discussion on what Audi is doing in their OEM Certification program for collision shops.

Listen in as Mark talks about where the Audi program is and where it’s going, along with an insider look at the future of these types of certification programs.

LISTEN NOW: Episode 13 – ASA Podcast Series

Find out what you need to know about:

How shop certification programs work

How ongoing training fits into the certification programs

What shop certification does for consumers

How certification benefits collision shops

What is driving the growth in OEM Certification Programs

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 13 of the ASA Podcast series.

