ASA Podcast (Episode 11): Cash for Clunkers 2.0

Lawmakers may soon be talking about a new Cash for Clunkers program being discussed in the nation’s capital.

Listen in as Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington, D.C. representative, discusses the genesis of an updated old idea and the potential impact on the automotive service community.

It’s been tried before and fell short of its goal, but at least one lawmaker thinks it’s time for Cash for Clunkers 2.0.

LISTEN NOW: Episode 11 – ASA Podcast Series

Find out what you need to know about:

A short history of the last Cash for Clunkers program

What the new program will try to achieve

Who benefits the most and what it will cost taxpayers

How the new proposal is different from what has been tried before

The potential impact on independent repair shops

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 11 of the ASA Podcast series.

