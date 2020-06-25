ASA Northwest’s Automotive Training Expo goes virtual

LAKEWOOD, Wash.—As the industry faces changing times with its business operations, ASA Northwest is also altering how it offers services to members and other automotive aftermarket repair facilities throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The association’s Automotive Training Expo (ATE) that was postponed in March due to Covid-19 has now become a virtual training event that will be held Aug. 3-6. Registration is available July 1, at www.atetrainingexpo.com.

“We are excited to be the first automotive trade association to offer a virtual training event like this,” said Jeff Lovell, ASA Northwest president and executive director. “ASA Northwest/ATE is working with CTI-WTI, and Advance Professional, so that this training will eventually be available to the entire industry. They are supporting ASA Northwest with everything they have, and we would not be able to produce this quality event without their help.”

—————————————————

AT A GLANCE

• What: ATE Virtual — Eight three-hour classes per day; 32 classes total

• When: Aug. 3-6

• Cost: $225 per attendee

• Register and more info: Visit www.atetrainingexpo.com or call 877-257-2100

——————————————————

There will be eight classes per day with management/service advisor-oriented sessions in the morning and technical courses in the afternoon. In total, 32 classes will be provided over three days.

Each ATE Virtual class will be three hours in length with a 30-minute break after an hour-and-a-half of instruction time. In that half-hour period, ATE will offer videos that range from 3-5 minutes from training sponsors which will provide useful data for participants. The total cost for attending as many classes as desired will be $225 per attendee. For attendees who had registered for an ATE Virtual Class and were unable to attend, the recording of the classes will be available for a two-week period after the event closes.

Once again, ASA Northwest has secured North America’s prominent automotive management and technical trainers to provide instruction at ATE Virtual. They include such instructors as Gary Smith, Adam Robertson, Cecil Bullard, Scott Brown, Greg Marschand, Chris Cloutier, Kim Auemheimer, Dan Gilley, Maylan Newton, Tom Smith, Jimmy Lea, Jill Trotta, Kevin Leiby, John Thorton, Mark Seawell, Bryan Stasch, Pete Meier, Bernie Thompson, Phil Fournier, Eric Scharping, Chris Martino, John Shewbridge, and John Burkhauser.

Several automotive companies will again be the official training sponsors of ATE Virtual. They include CTI-WTI, Advance Professional, Kukui Corporation, RLO Training, Standard Parts/O’Reilly, Opis/Autologic, Hunter Engineering, AESwave, Motor Age, ATI, Autotext.me, Repair Pal, ESI, and BOLT-ON Technology.

ATE East, an in-person classroom training program, will again be held in Spokane, Wash., on Oct. 23-24. ASA Northwest is currently working on the ATE East schedule. Updates will follow.

For details on ATE events, visit www.atetrainingexpo.com or call 877-257-2100.