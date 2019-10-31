ASA member to serve on panel of ‘leading women’ at national event

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Oct. 31, 2019 – AAPEXedu has assembled a panel of leading women in the automotive aftermarket to discuss how to innovate and spearhead change, as well as the opportunities and obstacles when taking on new challenges.

AAPEX represents the more than $1 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry and will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5 through Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas.

ASA member Amy Mattinat, president, Auto Craftsmen, Montpelier, Vermont, will join other panelists for the session, “What Drives You? Women Leaders Discuss Avenues to Innovation in the Aftermarket.” Panelists also will share key initiatives they have led during their careers and provide practical tips on implementing new ideas in the aftermarket.

Other panelists will include:

Amy Antenora , AAP, editor, AMN, Babcox Media;

, AAP, editor, AMN, Babcox Media; Laura Soave , executive vice president, Marketing and Merchandising, Icahn Automotive; and

, executive vice president, Marketing and Merchandising, Icahn Automotive; and Jacki Lutz, global head of Marketing Communications and Intelligence, Aftermarket Business, Sensata Technologies.

The session will take place Nov. 5, from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., on the Let’s Tech Stage at the Sands Expo.

For more information and a complete schedule, visit AAPEXedu. All AAPEXedu sessions are included in AAPEX registration.

With more than 2,500 exhibiting companies, AAPEX is the showcase for the latest products, services and technologies that keep the world’s 1.3 billion vehicles on the road. More than 48,000 targeted buyers are expected to attend, including automotive service professionals, auto parts retailers, warehouse distributors, service chains, automotive dealers, fleet buyers and engine builders. Approximately 162,000 automotive aftermarket professionals from 126 countries are projected to be in Las Vegas during AAPEX and the SEMA Show.

AAPEX is a trade-only event and is not open to the general public.

AAPEX is co-owned by the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), the light vehicle aftermarket division of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA). For more information, visit www.aapexshow.com or e-mail: info@aapexshow.com. On social media, follow AAPEX at #AAPEX19.