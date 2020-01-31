ASA member among ASE’s new officers for 2020

LEESBURG, VA, Jan. 28, 2020 – The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has announced the officers for its 2020 Board of Directors.

New ASE officers for 2020 include:

Chair : Bobby Bassett, North American national training manager, Gates Corporation;

: Bobby Bassett, North American national training manager, Gates Corporation; Vice Chair : Mark Polke, manager of sales and consulting, Bosch Workshop Concepts, North America, Robert Bosch LLC;

: Mark Polke, manager of sales and consulting, Bosch Workshop Concepts, North America, Robert Bosch LLC; Treasurer : Brad Pellman, ASA member and president, Pellman’s Automotive (Boulder, Colorado);

: Brad Pellman, ASA member and president, Pellman’s Automotive (Boulder, Colorado); Secretary : Glen Nicholson, Sr., director, Learning & Development, TBC, and

: Glen Nicholson, Sr., director, Learning & Development, TBC, and Past Chair : Tom Trisdale, vice president, Quality, Toyota.

Also announced were newly elected board members. Tom Palermo of Preferred Automotive Specialists begins a term on the Board of Directors, while Jason Rainey of the NAPA AutoCare Program will serve on the Board of Governors.

Stepping down as their terms expire are Annette Sykora of Smith South Plains, Jamie Bullis of Bloomington Firestone, Mike Phillips of NAPA Auto Parts/Genuine Parts Company; and Rafael Garcia of Hill Country European Autoworks.

“The leadership of the ASE board is vital to ensuring that ASE keeps pace with our changing industry,” said Tim Zilke, ASE President & CEO. “We are grateful for the commitment of ASE’s all-volunteer board and for the ongoing support from their companies that allow ASE to fulfill its mission. With the participation of these outstanding new officers, ASE will continue to improve the high-quality certification programs that automotive professionals rely on to demonstrate their knowledge and commitment to excellence.”

About ASE

Established in 1972 as a non-profit organization, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is a driving force in the transportation industry. As an independent third party, ASE upholds and promotes high standards of service and repair through the assessment, certification and credentialing of current and future industry professionals, and the prestigious ASE Blue Seal logo identifies professionals who possess the essential knowledge and skills to perform with excellence. Today, there are approximately 250,000 ASE Certified professionals at work in dealerships, independent shops, collision repair shops, auto parts stores, fleets, schools and colleges throughout the country. For more information about ASE, visit www.ase.com.