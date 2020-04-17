ASA: Letter-writing effort urges lawmakers to provide additional Paycheck Protection Program funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. – ASA is asking its members to send a letter to urge their members of Congress to act now and pass additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program.

CLICK HERE to send letter

U.S. Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in response to this pandemic to provide fast relief to Americans. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was created under the act in order to provide loans to small businesses like ASA member-shops during this critical time.

Within three weeks of the PPP being signed into law, the funding for the program has already run out.