ASA leader touts amount of information shared at Collision Industry Conference in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – ASA Executive Director Ray Fisher was impressed with the amount of information shared at this week’s Collision Industry Conference in Nashville.

“I applaud Jeff Peevy, CIC chairman and AMi president, Jeff Hendler and the CIC team for another great session that included dialogue, education, philanthropy and networking,” said Fisher, who attended the event.

Fisher said the event featured “all aspects” of the collision repair industry, including repair facilities, vendors, insurance carriers, and others who are involved in the industry.

One thing that stood out for Fisher was an “empty chair” positioned for the two days in the center of the platform.

According to Fisher, Peevy reiterated “the most important person that we need to talk about sits in that empty chair because they are not here.”

“That chair represents the customer and their safety, and everything we do should take care of that person in the empty chair! That was powerful!” Fisher said.

A session on Data Access concerns was followed by the Governmental Legislative Panel, moderated by ASA’s Washington, D.C. lobbyist Robert L. Redding Jr. Panelists included Janet Chaney of Cave Creek Business Development (Cave Creek, Arizona); ASA’s Immediate Past Chairman Darrell Amberson of LaMettry’s Collision; Aaron Schulenburg, SCRS executive director, and Mark Allen of Audi.

Other panel discussions included I-CAR updates, “the Cost of Quality” and emerging technology.

Six students received toolboxes provided by the “March Taylor Memorial Fund.”

“It was very rewarding,” Fisher said. “But the moment that struck everyone’s heart was a student, Zacchaeus Stephens, who was a recipient of a scholarship provided by the Nashville I-CAR Committee through funds raised from their volunteer efforts and issued by the Collision Repair Education Foundation to pay off his student loan. “Here is student who, as he prepares to graduate, is faced with the cost of his education, the need to purchase tools and procure employment. It was wonderful to see the industry welcome him into our brotherhood of professionals.”

ASA will be hosting a “Talent, Recruitment and Retention” panel discussion at its Annual Business Meeting & Conference. It will be moderated by ASA Vice President for Industry Relations Tony Molla and Advisorfix’s Jeremy O’Neal.

The event will be held April 30-May 2 in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas community of Hurst.

