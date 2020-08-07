ASA joins ‘chat’ with pro golfers at AutoZone-sponsored event

A big Thank you to our partners at AutoZone for providing us the opportunity to partake in a “Greenside Chat at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.”

ASA was presented the opportunity along with many others to ask questions and listen in during this hosted event sponsored by AutoZone.

ASA President/Executive Director Ray Fisher asked “What disciplines do you use to stay focused on each shot?”

“Each one of them said the same thing and it is a great reminder to operating a business,” Fisher said. “They all said ‘we just develop a routine and stay with the routine, because when your game falls apart, you analyze it and realize that a part of your routine was broken’ – and that is so true when we become challenged in the day-to-day!

“Again, thank you to Jim Gray and the AutoZone Team for this opportunity – best of luck to Louis, Shane and Sungjae this weekend!”