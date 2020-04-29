ASA joins auto industry coalition in letter to NGA on COVID-19 & workers comp

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Automotive Service Association (ASA) joined other automotive repair and maintenance associations in signing a letter to the National Governors Association (NGA) regarding “employer rates and liability protection in workers compensation streamlining for COVID-19.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, states are beginning to make COVID-19 rules for workers compensation programs that could have an overreaching impact on employers and employees in a rush to streamline the claims process.

To read the letter in its entirety, click here.