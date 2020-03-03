ASA: Important information for repair shops about the Coronavirus

With the concerns of the Coronavirus escalating and leading to the cancelation of major events in the U.S. and around the world, we wanted to provide our repair industry with factual information.

One of ASA’s strong partners – AmeriTrust – shared with us the attached information.

“We want to thank AmeriTrust for passing this information on to us so quickly,” ASA Executive Director Ray Fisher said.

CLICK HERE TO READ REPORT

THE SYMPTOMS

