ASA Florida postpones Foundations Training & Trade Expo to 2021

Citing COVID-19, the Automotive Service Association of Florida has postponed its Foundations Training & Trade Expo to 2021.

Message from the Automotive Service Association of Florida:

We want to assure you that we take the health and well-being of our community, members, and associates very seriously. Like you, we’re closely monitoring the quickly developing effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, and conform with social distancing guidelines, we will be postponing our Foundations Training & Trade Expo to 2021. This will allow time for this pandemic to pass . Your health and safety are of utmost importance.

We will continue to be essential, as always and appreciate your support. We will still be working on bringing you some fabulous training opportunities.

We will miss seeing you at Foundations this year, but we’re still open online 24/7, where service remains uninterrupted. You can also find us on our social channels to keep updated.

We are all in this together. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will follow guidance from public health officials and government agencies, so we can continue to support our customers and communities as needed.

For more information about COVD-19 and what you can do to keep healthy and safe, visit the Centers for Disease Control at cdc.gov or your local health department’s website.