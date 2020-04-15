AMi offers free Proactive Customer Service online course

What you do when things slow down will determine how competitive you are when things come back.

We want to encourage everyone to advance their skills and knowledge during this downtime so we’re making Proactive Customer Service FREE until May 1st.

CLICK HERE to access this free course.

To begin training, go to www.amionline.org, click “myAMi login” Set up your Student Profile and search for course title above.

Questions ?

supportingsuccess@amionline.org

817-514-2929 | www.amionline.org