AMi announces 2019-2020 Board of Trustee changes

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS, Oct. 2, 2019 ­- The Automotive Management Institute (AMi) is pleased to announce the addition of three new members to the AMi Board of Trustees: Michael Brewster, AAM, Gil’s Garage, Inc., Burnt Hills, N.Y.; Jim Silverman, Automotive Training Institute, Linthicum, Md., and Mary Steele, ASA Florida, Punta Gorda, Fla.

The AMi’s board provides leadership for carrying out the Institute’s mission to identify, provide and promote qualified business education for the success of automotive service and collision repair professionals.

Current board members include: Darrell Amberson, AMAM, LaMettry’s Collision Inc., Eden Prairie, Minn.; Scott Brown, Diagnostic Network, Claremont, Calif.; Roy Schnepper, AAM, Butler’s Collision, Roseville, Mich.; Mike Schoonover, Schnoonver Body Works Inc., Shoreview, Minn., and Ray Fisher, AMAM, president, Automotive Service Association, North Richland Hills, Texas.

2019-2020 Executive Committee include:

Chair: Darrell Amberson, AMAM

Vice Chair: Jim Silverman

Treasurer: Roy Schnepper, AAM

Secretary: Mary Steele

“I look forward to working with this group of trustees, who represent such a diverse range of industry experience and backgrounds. This will be important as we continue our work to ensure Automotive Management Institute’s future success.” – AMI President Jeff Peevy

About the Automotive Management Institute

AMi was established in 1989 to answer the demand for continuing education and industry-accepted recognition programs tailored specifically for the business needs of the automotive service and repair industry. To date, AMi programs have attracted more than 250,000 enrollments throughout North America. AMi is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) educational foundation, to which tax-deductible contributions may be made. For more information about the Institute, its curriculum or methods of donations, please contact AMi at (817) 514-2929, email at supportingsuccess@amionline.org, or visit the AMI website at www.AMionline.org.