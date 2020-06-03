AmeriTrust Group, Inc. offers Economic Relief Payment Plan
From AmeriTrust
In response to American businesses struggling with the economic effects of the COVID19 pandemic, AmeriTrust Group, Inc. announced its “Economic Relief Payment Plan,” offering a zero-down payment relief plan for qualifying new business accounts.
Effective May 1, 2020, new qualifying admitted commercial property and casualty insurance accounts on a direct-billing basis will not be required to make any down payments or first month payments on their insurance policies. Instead, AmeriTrust will offer qualifying accounts a convenient 11-installment payment plan. The annual policy premium will be split equally across the 11 monthly installments with the first payment due 30 days after their policy effective date and monthly thereafter.
“We hope this new insurance business zero-down pay plan and autorenewal process helps create a small amount of relief and conveys our support of the small business community,” AmeriTrust said.