AirPro Diagnostics joins ASA as Corporate Member

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS, March 17, 2020 – The Automotive Service Association (ASA) is excited to announce its newest corporate member: AirPro Diagnostics based in Jacksonville, Fla.

Corporate membership provides an opportunity for companies to expand their relationships with ASA members and leaders in the collision and mechanical repair segment of the industry.

“AirPro Diagnostics is proud to support ASA as well as our customers, many of whom are ASA members,” said Michael Quinn, AirPro Diagnostics’ Sr. VP Business Development. “Today’s advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are being designed to do more than just reduce the risk of injuries during a crash; some are designed to help avoid accidents from even happening. That’s why it’s critical that these vehicle systems are accurately diagnosed and properly calibrated and/or programmed after an accident.”

ASA President/Executive Director Ray Fisher said the “massive expansion of these safety systems has also created an increasing demand and need for knowledgeable technicians to perform these repairs.”

“Both our collision and mechanical industries have faced attrition and retention challenges, along with this perception of ‘lacking value’ in our trades,” Fisher said. “Over the past couple of decades, directly or indirectly, this has resulted in an increasing technician procurement problem. Today, it can be an overwhelming challenge to first find technicians, and even more difficult to find trained, certified or qualified technicians.

“I appreciate having AirPro not only supporting ASA as a Corporate Member, but also bringing tools of opportunity to our current and upcoming technicians. We appreciate their support!”

Josh McFarlin, VP of Strategic Business Operations at AirPro Diagnostics, said his company’s team of ASE Certified diagnosticians and specialists are “uniquely skilled and experienced with a combination of manufacturer and dealer training to provide reliable, efficient and accurate vehicle scanning, diagnostic and ADAS calibrations to further ensure that our customers and ASA members have confidence that they are delivering a safe vehicle that meets manufacturer requirements and safety standards.”

To learn more about ASA’s corporate membership program, contact Ray Fisher at rayf@asashop.org.

About ASA

The Automotive Service Association is the largest not-for-profit trade association of its kind dedicated to and governed by independent automotive service and collision repair professionals. ASA serves an international membership base that includes numerous state affiliate and chapter groups.

ASA advances professionalism and excellence in the automotive repair industry through education, representation and member services. To take advantage of the many benefits of membership in ASA, please visit ASAshop.org or call (817) 514-2901. Access our new mobile app by downloading on iPhone and Android devices. Also stay updated on industry topics by listening to the new ASA Podcast.

For additional information about ASA, including past news releases, go to ASAshop.org or visit ASA’s legislative website at TakingTheHill.com.

About AirPro Diagnostics

AirPro Diagnostics is backed by a team of uniquely skilled, ASE certified diagnostic technicians who provide the automotive aftermarket with reliable, efficient and accurate remote scanning, diagnostic and calibration solutions utilizing properly licensed OEM software that meet the highest level of quality and safety standards. The AirPro scan tool and system meets rigorous vehicle manufacturer requirements by having OEM licensed software and scan-tool hardware resident or “local” to the vehicle. ORION, AirPro’s cloud-based diagnostic management system, is the hub by which all services are delivered within the companies “10 Minute Response Pledge”.