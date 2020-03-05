Aftermarket Matters: ASA Northwest keeping close tabs on Coronavirus as annual training event date nears

By Rob Merwin / Aftermarket Matters

LAKEWOOD, Wash.—As the Coronavirus continues to lead news headlines, ASA Northwest leadership is closely monitoring the situation as its annual Automotive Training Expo 2020 (ATE) is scheduled for March 27-28, at the DoubleTree Hotel, Seatac, Wash. The event is expected to sell out.

“We know you may be concerned about the Coronavirus and we share your concerns,” said Jeff Lovell, AMAM president/executive director of ASA Northwest, in a news release sent to registered attendees, vendors and speakers on Wednesday, March 4. “We are tracking the situation closely, and we will follow all recommendations from the Washington State Department of Health to keep you safe. According to the Washington State Department of Health, the immediate health risk from COVID-19 is considered low.”

We appreciate the concern that ASA Northwest leadership has demonstrated, as it continues to prove the passion and concern this group has towards the automotive repair industry. – Ray Fisher, ASA National’s executive director

Lovell added that there are currently no recommendations to cancel public gatherings, so ATE 2020 will occur as scheduled. “We are taking precautions to keep you all safe, and we will provide all attendees with hand sanitizer stations throughout the event.”

