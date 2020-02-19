Aftermarket Matters: ASA Colorado’s Summit sets new attendance record

DENVER — ASA Colorado’s annual training event reached new peaks this January with increased attendance as it dialed into technician and management training at Lincoln Tech in Denver.

The event continues to grow in attendance, as it benefits from feedback each year to fine-tune and expand the annual event. Last year’s event hosted 350 attendees and 2020’s Summit, Jan. 24-25, eclipsed that number with more than 400.

