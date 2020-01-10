Aftermarket Matters: ASA Colorado Summit’s keynote speaker to discuss challenges of ADAS

By Aftermarket Matters

DENVER — Ben Johnson, director of product management for Mitchell 1, will be a keynote speaker at the ASA Colorado Summit, taking place on Jan. 24-25 in Denver.

Johnson will present a session on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and discuss the challenges, how repair shops are adapting to new calibration requirements and how the industry supports the service industry’s efforts to remain relevant with ADAS.

“While ADAS may not be immediately familiar to all shops, everybody knows about blind-side monitoring, lane departure warnings and adaptive cruise control. These are all ADAS features that shops may already be seeing in their bays,” Johnson said. “As ADAS continues to grow in complexity, independent repair shops need to be ready. I look forward to attending the ASA Colorado Summit to discuss ADAS components and features.”

As director of product management, Johnson is responsible for managing Mitchell 1’s portfolio of products for the car care industry.

Since joining the company, he has overseen the launch of Mitchell 1’s flagship ProDemand repair information product, SureTrack expert-based diagnostic information, TruckSeries repair information for Class 4-8 trucks, and enhancements to Manager SE, an industry-leading shop management system.

Johnson maintains several ASE certifications and belongs to the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) International. He currently serves on the Auto Care Association’s Tool & Equipment and Emerging Technologies committees, the multi-association Telematics Task Force, and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) Telematics Working Group.

