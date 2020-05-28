Aftermarket Matters: ASA Colorado schedules third annual golf tournament

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—ASA Colorado with hold its annual golf tournament, Saturday, Sept. 12, from 7 a.m.—2 p.m., at the Colorado National Golf Club, 2700 Vista Parkway in Erie.

The outing will be a four-player scramble for all levels of players. There will also be contests, prizes and networking opportunities. Check-in time is 7 a.m. and shotgun starting time is 8 a.m.