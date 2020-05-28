Aftermarket Matters: ASA Colorado schedules third annual golf tournament

Sections

Proceeds benefit ASA Colorado non-profit & automotive student scholarship fund.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.—ASA Colorado with hold its annual golf tournament, Saturday, Sept. 12, from 7 a.m.—2 p.m., at the Colorado National Golf Club, 2700 Vista Parkway in Erie.

The outing will be a four-player scramble for all levels of players. There will also be contests, prizes and networking opportunities. Check-in time is 7 a.m. and shotgun starting time is 8 a.m.

Technician Frank Ruzicka and Service Advisor Mike Flippen, of BG Automotive in Fort Collins, had fun with golf attire at ASA Colorado’s first annual golf tournament.

Early-bird registration before Aug. 31, is $150/player ($600/foursome). After Aug. 31, it will be $170/player ($680/foursome). Golf, cart, range balls, breakfast, lunch and prizes are included.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Contact Julie Massaaro at 303-202-5231 or asaco@asacolorado.org for more information.

