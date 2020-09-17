Aftermarket Matters: ASA Colorado golf tournament raises scholarship funds & smiles

By Rob Merwin / Aftermarket Matters

ERIE, Colo.—The 3rd Annual 2020 ASA Colorado Golf Tournament brought members together for an eventful day of golf, contests, prizes, relationship building and networking opportunities this past weekend on Saturday.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better day,” said ASA Colorado Executive Director Julie Massaro, as sunshine and temperatures in the 80s at the Colorado National Golf Course greeted 34 teams of 136 players, who helped raise close to $1,000 for the association’s scholarship. “We also hosted a group of golfers from Lincoln Tech on Saturday — two faculty members and two students — compliments of Advanced Auto Parts.”