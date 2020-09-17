Sections

Aftermarket Matters: ASA Colorado golf tournament raises scholarship funds & smiles

Benefit raises $1,000 to help award scholarships to Denver’s Lincoln Tech students.
By Rob Merwin / Aftermarket Matters

ERIE, Colo.—The 3rd Annual 2020 ASA Colorado Golf Tournament brought members together for an eventful day of golf, contests, prizes, relationship building and networking opportunities this past weekend on Saturday.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better day,” said ASA Colorado Executive Director Julie Massaro, as sunshine and temperatures in the 80s at the Colorado National Golf Course greeted 34 teams of 136 players, who helped raise close to $1,000 for the association’s scholarship. “We also hosted a group of golfers from Lincoln Tech on Saturday — two faculty members and two students — compliments of Advanced Auto Parts.”

Ross Fawcett (center) and Jasper Engines & Transmissions contributed to the tournament along with NAPA Auto Parts, Advance Auto Parts and others.

Jasper Engines & Transmissions ran a raffle that raised most of the monies during the tournament and with NAPA’s sponsorship, ASA Colorado was able to get it up to the $1,000 mark. “We award scholarships every February and/or March to students at Lincoln Tech in Denver. Last year we gave $5,000 total: two $2,000 scholarships and one $1,000 scholarship — they really appreciate it.”

The first place winner of the tournament was Pellman’s Auto in Boulder. Owner Brad Pellman and past association chairman helped launch the tournament three years ago. The Best Ball contest winner was Pro Auto — Al Oramas’ Team.

