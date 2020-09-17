Aftermarket Matters: ASA Colorado golf tournament raises scholarship funds & smiles

Jasper Engines & Transmissions ran a raffle that raised most of the monies during the tournament and with NAPA’s sponsorship, ASA Colorado was able to get it up to the $1,000 mark. “We award scholarships every February and/or March to students at Lincoln Tech in Denver. Last year we gave $5,000 total: two $2,000 scholarships and one $1,000 scholarship — they really appreciate it.”
The first place winner of the tournament was Pellman’s Auto in Boulder. Owner Brad Pellman and past association chairman helped launch the tournament three years ago. The Best Ball contest winner was Pro Auto — Al Oramas’ Team.