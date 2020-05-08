Aftermarket Matters: A message from ASA Northwest president/executive director

From ASA Northwest via Aftermarket Matters

Last Friday afternoon brought yet another devastating blow to our business community. While we don’t have a crystal ball, we do know that when all four phases of the governor’s plan are lifted, there will be a business tsunami for those who are left.

Business owners will be inundated with flocks of salespeople pitching their products and services. Decisionmakers will go into information overload and pitch fatigue, and might run for cover. This is going to be a marathon, not a sprint. Some things won’t change, but you’re going to want to incorporate new ways of keeping and gaining customer loyalty.

Now’s the time to not only think about surviving – but how you’re going to thrive. It’s no different for non-profit membership organizations like ASA Northwest, we’re facing the same fears and challenges you have. ASA Northwest is committed than ever to continue to serve as your resource for the automotive industry, and to remind you that membership in ASA Northwest is one of the best business investments you have made for your company.

ASA Northwest is heeding the governor’s stay at home order. We will be working remotely from home and will be responding to phone messages and emails-readily available to assist you. Our contact information is listed below. Please check regularly on our website ( www.asanorthwest.com ) and our Facebook page ( www.facebook.com/asanorthwest ) for updates.

We will get through this together and be stronger. Stay well!