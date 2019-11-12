ADAS market size expected to reach $58.6 billion by end of 2025
BANGALORE, India, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — In 2018, the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market size was $11 billion — and it is expected to reach $58.6 billion by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 27 percent during 2019-2025.
The safety features are rapidly evolving in the automotive industry. In the coming years, the growth rate of safety features is expected to rise exponentially. The main goal behind the vehicle’s implementation of these features is to provide a healthier, more effective and more comfortable driving experience.
Automotive ADAS are digital components mounted in vehicles that provide the driver with a smart driving experience. These systems include specific sensors such as ultrasonic, image, RADAR, LiDAR, infrared, LASER, etc. The fast-growing trend in the automotive sector is to deploy ADAS to increase comfort levels and ensure road safety and security.
It is expected that Parking Assist Systems will lead the global ADAS business. Due to the development of partial and fully autonomous vehicles, parking assist systautoautoems had the largest market share in 2015.
This report focuses on the status of the Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), future projections, opportunities for growth, key market and key players. The objective of the study is to present the development of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in the U.S., Europe and China.
Factors Driving The Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market
- High demand for safety features
- Increased requirements for comfort while driving foster the ADAS market growth
The Key Players Covered In Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Study
- Continental Ag
- Delphi Automotive PLC
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Denso Corporation
- Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.
- Mobileye NV
- Others
Market Segment In Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems By Type
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System
- Park Assist
- Blind Spot Detection
- Others
Market Segment By Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Application
- Passenger Car
- Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)
Market Segment In Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems By Regions/countries
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The Study Objectives Of Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Report Are:
- To analyze global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) development in the United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.