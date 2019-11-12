ADAS market size expected to reach $58.6 billion by end of 2025

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — In 2018, the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market size was $11 billion — and it is expected to reach $58.6 billion by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 27 percent during 2019-2025.

The safety features are rapidly evolving in the automotive industry. In the coming years, the growth rate of safety features is expected to rise exponentially. The main goal behind the vehicle’s implementation of these features is to provide a healthier, more effective and more comfortable driving experience.

Automotive ADAS are digital components mounted in vehicles that provide the driver with a smart driving experience. These systems include specific sensors such as ultrasonic, image, RADAR, LiDAR, infrared, LASER, etc. The fast-growing trend in the automotive sector is to deploy ADAS to increase comfort levels and ensure road safety and security.

It is expected that Parking Assist Systems will lead the global ADAS business. Due to the development of partial and fully autonomous vehicles, parking assist systautoautoems had the largest market share in 2015.

This report focuses on the status of the Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), future projections, opportunities for growth, key market and key players. The objective of the study is to present the development of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in the U.S., Europe and China.

High demand for safety features

Increased requirements for comfort while driving foster the ADAS market growth

Continental Ag

Delphi Automotive PLC

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.

Mobileye NV

Others

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System

Park Assist

Blind Spot Detection

Others

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

