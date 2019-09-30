Acura encourages ‘Less Talk, More Drive’ in new brand campaign

“Less Talk, More Drive” is a high-speed, exhilarating thrill ride touting Acura’s “Beat That” competitive spirit

Campaign tracks Acura’s performance roots from the legendary NSX and Integra Type R to motorsports championships and the emergence of the Type S Concept

TORRANCE, California, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Acura lets its vehicles do the talking in “Less Talk, More Drive,” a new brand marketing campaign launching today.

A high-speed television thrill ride kicks off the campaign, giving viewers a glimpse into Acura’s world of Precision Crafted Performance through the eyes of its engineers, race car drivers and lineup of performance vehicles: acura.us/lesstalkmoredrive.

The multichannel campaign will run throughout the fall on broadcast TV and Acura’s social and digital media properties.

“‘Less Talk, More Drive’ represents the spirit of Acura’s Precision Crafted Performance,” said Jon Ikeda, vice president and Acura brand officer. “It is influenced heavily by our renewed focus on what matters most — the driving experience — and Acura’s commitment to testing ourselves on the track, at the factory and on the street.”

Acura was born a challenger brand and “Less Talk, More Drive” portrays its independent spirit and relentless pursuit of improvement through the constant challenge, “Beat That.”

The commercial, set to the soundtrack of Dick Dale’s “Nitrus,” opens with a thrill-seeker driving the iconic Integra Type R and throwing down the gauntlet with a challenge to “Beat That.”

The gauntlet is picked up by a succession of Acura vehicles demonstrating various elements of Precision Crafted Performance:

A first-generation 1991 NSX in Formula Red showcases Acura’s iconic, game-changing supercar in action.

The second-generation 2020 NSX in Indy Yellow Pearl flexes its powertrain on the dyno.

The ILX sports sedan proves its safety performance by acing a crash test.

The 2019 IMSA Daytona Prototype Manufacturer Championship-leading Acura ARX-05 race car driven by Juan Pablo Montoya and Helio Castroneves challenge for the lead.

The Acura Type S Concept is revealed showing the world the next expression of Acura performance.

Campaign Elements

Acura’s “Less Talk, More Drive” brand campaign will be featured on network cable and national broadcast including high-profile NFL matchups, and streaming video within top-rated programming and fall premieres. Targeting younger consumers, “Less Talk, More Drive” will include digital media programming on Donut Media, Padsquad and Teads, as well as digital placements on Amazon, Bustle, ESPN and Thrillist.

The campaign will also be amplified on social media, featuring high performance Acura vehicle imagery receiving a variety of creative treatments that bring the “Less Talk, More Drive” idea to life in surprising ways, and each specific to Acura’s social platforms. With a variety of activations, “Less Talk, More Drive” will continue to be a central theme throughout Acura’s future marketing and creative.

Acura has a razor-sharp focus on expressing its Precision Crafted Performance DNA through every facet of its products, marketing and the customer experience. This means offering not only a one of a kind, exhilarating driving experience for customers, but incorporating innovation and Acura’s unique expression of performance. This focus has been highly evident in Acura marketing over the past four years, with the addition of Michael B. Jordan as the voice of the brand, buzzy music soundtracks, and bright, bold color choices that set Acura apart from other brands in the premium automotive space.

About Acura

Acura is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to evocative styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features six distinctive models – the RLX premium luxury sedan, the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the five-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, the seven-passenger Acura MDX, America’s all-time best-selling three-row luxury SUV, and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar.

Five of the six Acura models sold in North America are made in central Ohio, using domestic and globally-sourced parts, including the ILX and TLX luxury sports sedans (Marysville Auto Plant), the RDX and MDX luxury SUVs (East Liberty Auto Plant) and the Acura NSX supercar, which is built to order at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio.

