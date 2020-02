Honda is recalling more than 241,000 of its popular Odyssey minivans for a potential wiring problem in a power outlet that can increase the risk of a fire, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall impacts all 2018 and 2019 Honda Odyssey models. It also impacts certain 2020 models, including the Odyssey EX-L, the Odyssey Touring and the Odyssey Elite vehicles.

READ MORE