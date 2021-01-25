AAA: Substantial increase in gas demand has little ‘immediate’ impact on pump prices

From AAA

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 25, 2021) –According to the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) measurement, gasoline demand jumped from 7.53 million b/d to 8.11 million b/d.

Typically a significant increase in demand results in a comparable decrease in supply, ultimately translating to more expensive pump prices. Surprisingly, the recent large jump in demand had little impact on gasoline supply and minimal impact on pump prices.

For the week ending Jan. 20, gasoline supply saw a small decrease of 300,000 bbl. At 245 million bbl, supply levels lag behind last year’s reading at this time by 15 million bbl.

At the pump, the national average increased by two cents on the week to $2.40. Five states saw gas prices decrease – Michigan (-5 cents), Indiana (-5 cents), Ohio (-2 cents), North Carolina (-1 cent) and Delaware (-1 cent); while the rest of the country saw nominal increases. Moreover, only three states saw gas price averages increase more than a nickel.