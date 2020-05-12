AAA: SAE endorses ADAS ‘common naming’ effort

(May 12, 2020) – AAA, Consumer Reports, J.D. Power and the National Safety Council commends SAE International in its endorsement of common naming of advanced driver assistance systems as well as its consideration to revise the SAE J3063 Standard to directly support the effort of clearing the confusion for consumers regarding new vehicle technology.

For the full announcement from SAE, click here.

The most current list of common ADAS naming can be found here.