AAA: Gas prices spike ahead of the holidays

Quick Stats
- The nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases: Wisconsin (+13 cents), Michigan (+12 cents), Indiana (+12 cents), Ohio (+11 cents), Minnesota (+9 cents), Illinois (+9 cents), Missouri (+9 cents), Iowa (+8 cents), Texas (+8 cents) and South Carolina (+8 cents).
- The nation’s top 10 least expensive markets: Mississippi ($1.89), Louisiana ($1.93), Missouri ($1.93), Texas ($1.93), Oklahoma ($1.94), Arkansas ($1.94), Tennessee ($1.97), Alabama ($1.97), South Carolina ($1.99) and Kansas ($2.00).
Oil Market Dynamics
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by 74 cents to settle at $49.10. The price of domestic crude oil increased over $2.50 per barrel last week. Crude prices rose due to a weak dollar and increasing investment based on market optimism that coronavirus vaccines will help crude oil demand recover in 2021. However, for this week, new demand concerns, as coronavirus infection rates continue to climb and travel restrictions increase, could push crude prices lower.
