AAA commends NHTSA & Department of Transportation on commitment to protect 1st responders at the roadside

From AAA

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dec. 18, 2020) – AAA commends Senators Duckworth, Durbin, Fischer and Representative Bustos for their request of the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to review the effectiveness of Move Over laws.

We are not surprised by the report’s findings that there is a lack of traffic data related to Move Over law violations, low public awareness of laws and a glaring absence of resources available to assist state officials in raising awareness of the laws.

However, we are encouraged by and commend the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Department of Transportation for their commitments to rectify these shortfalls through an expansion of data collection and an investment in forthcoming studies and investigations.

Each time one of AAA’s roadside assistance team members rescues a member, they put their lives at risk. As an organization committed to traffic safety, AAA actively invests time and research into how, as a society, we can prevent roadside fatalities and crashes. In the year ahead, we will be sharing new research regarding public perceptions of Move Over laws.