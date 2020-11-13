A2C2 white paper details problem of counterfeit auto parts sold online 

DEARBORN, Mich. – Nov. 5, 2020 – The sale of counterfeit automotive parts through online marketplaces is a significant and growing problem, posing a threat to the health and safety of U.S. consumers, according to a new white paper commissioned by the Automotive Anti-Counterfeiting Council, Inc. (A2C2).

The report details key factors contributing to the proliferation of counterfeit auto parts online, including an unwillingness on the part of e-commerce marketplaces to sufficiently verify the legitimacy of the third-party sellers and products on their sites, and the general lack of awareness among consumers that some automotive parts sold online are counterfeit.

While calling for online marketplaces to be held accountable for the products available on their sites, the white paper also offers several suggestions to improve the situation, including implementation of industry practices to validate marketplace supply chains; greater collaboration between marketplaces, brands and law enforcement to identify and track counterfeiters; and improved consumer education.

The complete paper and additional information on the counterfeit automotive parts problem in the United States are available at A2C2.com.

About A2C2

Formed in 2015, the Automotive Anti-Counterfeiting Council, Inc. (A2C2), is a non-profit association comprised of

members from FCA US, Ford, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen Group of America, and their subsidiary brands. Our mission is collaboration among automakers and their partners that strives to eliminate counterfeit automotive components that could harm U.S. consumers. A2C2 is a platform for member companies to collaborate with federal and state authorities in response to increasing trends in automotive counterfeiting.