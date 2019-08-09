5 things to do before ‘sending your car off to college’

College starts back up soon, but your kid isn’t the only thing you’ll be shipping back to campus.

Parents will also be sending off their family cars too. Making sure you have everything for that car helps keep your student and your mind at ease.

FIND A GOOD REPAIR SHOP NEAR YOUR STUDENT’S COLLEGE CAMPUS

Editor’s Note:

Perfect first step.

Use ASA’s Shop Locator to help you find an effective, trustworthy repair shop near your child’s college campus. Just enter the zip code and you’ll be provided a list.

Once again, go to http://bit.ly/ASAFindAShop