2 arrested after stray bullet kills mechanic in front of auto repair shop

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two suspects have been arrested after a mechanic was shot and killed by a stray bullet in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia earlier this month.

Michael Gleba, 56, of Bensalem, was struck by a stray bullet while working on a car in front of his auto repair shop on the 4800 block of Benner Street on April 11.

Police say they have arrested 19-year-old Shabazz Sweets and 25-year-old Eric Smith.

PHILADELPHIA — Vehicles slowed and stopped in front of Michael Gleba’s auto repair shop in Wissinoming Friday, a day after the shop owner beloved by many was killed in broad daylight by a stray bullet. Kathy Seigafuse got out of one car and placed a glass-enclosed candle next to flower bouquets on the sidewalk in front of the closed doors of Gleba’s Northeast Speedometer Service Inc. on Benner Street near Edmund. “He was a good mechanic,” said Seigafuse, a family friend who lived nearby. “He gave people a break on their payments.” CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ORIGINAL STORY

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mechanic was shot dead by a stray bullet while working on a car at an auto repair shop in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

Philadelphia police are now searching for four suspects who were shooting at each other when the stray bullet struck the victim in front of Northeast Speedometer on the 4800 block of Benner Street.

