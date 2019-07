By Kim Bell / St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS – The BMW was fixed and ready to go, but the teenager and his mom who owned the car argued with the mechanic when they came to pick up the car June 9.

They tried to leave with the car, but mechanic Kerry Charley wouldn’t let them take it without paying the bill.

The fight, outside the mechanic’s home on Prairie Avenue, turned deadly.

Accused Son & Mother

Isaiah Ghoulson