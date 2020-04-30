UPDATE: Trump administration releases additional PPP & Small Business Assistance info

Alexandra Moyer,

A Decrease font size. A Reset font size. A Increase font size.

Ppp Loan Picture Id1218894568WASHINGTON, D.C. – ASA Washington, D.C. representative Bob Redding continues to relay information to aid members and others, as the Trump Administration continues to update and provide additional information and resources with regard to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the U.S. Small Business Administration released additional guidance regarding the Paycheck Protection Program today:

Assistance for Small Businesses

The Paycheck Protection Program is providing small businesses with the resources they need to maintain their payroll, hire back employees who may have been laid off, and cover applicable overhead.

Program Overview

For Borrowers

For Lenders

Program Rules

For more information and updates, visit Treasury.gov/CARES and SBA.gov/PayCheckProtection.

Comments

comments

Related Posts: