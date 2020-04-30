UPDATE: Trump administration releases additional PPP & Small Business Assistance info
WASHINGTON, D.C. – ASA Washington, D.C. representative Bob Redding continues to relay information to aid members and others, as the Trump Administration continues to update and provide additional information and resources with regard to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
- Joint Statement by Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and Administrator Jovita Carranza on Establishing Dedicated Hours for Small Lender Submissions of PPP Applications
- Frequently Asked Questions (Question 38)
Assistance for Small Businesses
The Paycheck Protection Program is providing small businesses with the resources they need to maintain their payroll, hire back employees who may have been laid off, and cover applicable overhead.
Program Overview
For Borrowers
- More information
- Search Tool: Find an Eligible Lender
- Borrower Application Form
- Applicable Affiliation Rules
- How to Calculate Loan Amounts
For Lenders
- More information
- Lender Application Form
- Lender Application Form for Federally Insured Depository Institutions, Federally Insured Credit Unions, and Farm Credit System Institutions
- Lender Application Form for Non-Bank and Non-Insured Depository Institution Lenders
- SBA Procedural Guidance on Participation Sales – Updated 4/24
- · Lender Assistance Hotline: (833) 572-0502
Program Rules
- Frequently Asked Questions – Updated 4/29
- Interim Final Rule 1
- Interim Final Rule on Applicable Affiliation Rules
- Interim Final Rule on Additional Eligibility Criteria and Requirements for Certain Pledges of Loans
- Interim Final Rule on Requirements for Promissory Notes, Authorizations, Affiliation, and Eligibility – Updated 4/24
- Interim Final Rule on Additional Criterion for Seasonal Employers – Updated 4/28
- Interim Final Rule on Disbursements – Updated 4/28
For more information and updates, visit Treasury.gov/CARES and SBA.gov/PayCheckProtection.