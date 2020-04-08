UPDATE (COVID-19): Additional information for PPP & small business assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Trump Administration continues to update and provide additional information and resources with regard to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Yesterday, the Department of the Treasury and Small Business Administration issued guidance for the Paycheck Protection Program. The guidance can be found here:

Paycheck Protection Program – Interim Final Rule

Assistance for Small Businesses

The Paycheck Protection Program prioritizes millions of Americans employed by small businesses by authorizing up to $349 billion toward job retention and certain other expenses. Small businesses and eligible nonprofit organizations, Veterans organizations, and Tribal businesses described in the Small Business Act, as well as individuals who are self-employed or are independent contractors, are eligible if they also meet program size standards.

Paycheck Protection Program Resources