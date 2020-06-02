Trump administration releases more info on Paycheck Protection Program, small business assistance
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Trump Administration continues to update and provide additional information and resources with regard to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the U.S. Small Business Administration released additional guidance regarding the Paycheck Protection Program:
Assistance for Small Businesses
The Paycheck Protection Program is providing small businesses with the resources they need to maintain their payroll, hire back employees who may have been laid off, and cover applicable overhead.
Program Overview
- Top-line Overview of PPP
- SBA Paycheck Protection Program Loan Report
- SBA Paycheck Protection Program Loan Report Round 2 – Updated 5/25
- Summary of Paycheck Protection Program Lending as of 5/30 – Updated 6/01
- Summary of Paycheck Protection Program Round 2 Data – Updated 5/29
- Coronavirus Recovery Information in Other Languages
For Borrowers
- More Information
- Search Tool: Find an Eligible Lender
- Borrower Application Form
- Applicable Affiliation Rules
- How to Calculate Loan Amounts
- Loan Forgiveness Application
For Lenders
- More Information
- Lender Application Form
- Lender Application Form for Federally Insured Depository Institutions, Federally Insured Credit Unions, and Farm Credit System Institutions
- Lender Application Form for Non-Bank and Non-Insured Depository Institution Lenders
- Guidance on Whole Loans Sales of PPP Loans
- SBA Procedural Guidance on Participation Sales
- Lender Assistance Hotline: (833) 572-0502
Program Rules
- Frequently Asked Questions – Updated 5/19
- Interim Final Rule 1
- Interim Final Rule on Applicable Affiliation Rules
- Interim Final Rule on Additional Eligibility Criteria and Requirements for Certain Pledges of Loans
- Interim Final Rule on Requirements for Promissory Notes, Authorizations, Affiliation, and Eligibility
- Interim Final Rule on Additional Criterion for Seasonal Employers
- Interim Final Rule on Disbursements
- Interim Final Rule on Corporate Groups and Non-Bank and Non-Insured Depository Institution Lenders
- Interim Final Rule on Nondiscrimination and Additional Eligibility Criteria
- Interim Final Rule on Loan Increases
- Interim Final Rule on Eligibility of Certain Electric Cooperatives
- Interim Final Rule on Treatment of Entities with Foreign Affiliates
- Interim Final Rule on Second Extension of Limited Safe Harbor with Respect to Certification Concerning Need for PPP Loan and Lender Reporting – Updated 5/20
- Interim Final Rule on Loan Forgiveness – Updated 5/22
- Interim Final Rule on SBA Loan Review Procedures and Related Borrower and Lender Responsibilities – Updated 5/22
For more information and updates, visit Treasury.gov/CARES and SBA.gov/PayCheckProtection.