Wiring Diagram Re-Invented … Again

New from Mitchell 1: Interactive Wiring Diagrams

With so much that can go wrong with today’s complex vehicles, you need wiring diagrams that put you in control of your diagnostics. The latest enhancements to wiring diagrams in ProDemand from Mitchell redefine electrical diagnostics with patent-pending interactive features.

Exclusive to Mitchell 1, the interactive wiring diagrams let you navigate from the diagram directly to component information without a secondary lookup. Component names shown in the wiring diagrams are active links that take you straight to information like component location, connector views, replacement procedures and more.

Click component name link to access component information.

While viewing a wiring diagram, simply click on any component within the diagram to see a pop-up menu with selections to learn more about specifications, component location, connector views, guided component tests, etc. There is no need to exit the wiring diagram to find related information you need to diagnose the issue. —everything you need is right there. Click again, and you’re back in the wiring diagram.

You also have the ability to launch a search from within the wiring diagram. Click the “New Search” button to navigate to the 1Search™ Plus card results page with your selected component as the search term.

The interactive features build on component-level enhancements introduced in 2019. The full set of interactive features and streamlined navigation includes:

Component names in the diagrams are active links that connect directly to complete component information.

After performing a 1Search, ProDemand takes you directly to the wiring diagram associated with your search term. Even if the diagram has multiple pages, you will be directed automatically to the specific page. When you open that diagram, all wires from that component will automatically be highlighted.

The ability to toggle highlighting of associated wires for any component without having to click each wire separately.

A simplified view of complex diagrams with highlighting that extends across all the pages until the wire reaches its termination point.

Zoom and orientation are maintained across multiple pages, streamlining navigation.

When performing a deep dive into a wiring diagram, hidden wires appear faded but do not disappear entirely, providing detail while preserving the big picture view.

