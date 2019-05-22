Lang Aftermarket iReport: Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) products drive aftermarket growth

“The Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) market grew rapidly between 2013 and 2018, increasing nearly one-sixth in light vehicle product volume at user-price. “DIFM light vehicle product sales climbed more than $12 billion dollars over this five-year span, generating 90% of total car and light truck aftermarket product expansion. Market growth was concentrated, with ten product categories creating over 46% of the total DIFM product expansion.” — Jim Lang, publisher, Lang Aftermarket iReport

Over $12 Billion Product Gain

Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) light vehicle product sales climbed from $78 billion in 2013 to nearly $84 billion by 2015, at user-price.

The DIFM market added another $7 billion in product volume over the next three years, as the DIFM market products topped $90 billion during 2018, at user-price. Complete analysis of the Do-It-For-Me market is presented in the 2020 Lang Aftermarket Annual, which is scheduled for release shortly.

Do-It-Yourself Product Growth

The Do-It-Yourself (DIY) light vehicle market, in sharp contrast, achieved only modest sales expansion during these five years.

DIY product volume stood at $20 billion during 2013, climbing moderately over the next five years by adding more than $1 billion in products by 2018.

Average Annual Growth

DIFM products soared at a 3.0% average annual pace between 2013 and 2018. This was more than twice the rate of DIY product expansion, which averaged a relatively modest 1.4% annual gain in this five-year span, at user-price.

DIFM Product Growth Share

The DIFM market generated 90% of total car and light truck product expansion in the U.S. between 2013 and 2018, accounting for over $12 billion of the $14 billion increase in light vehicle aftermarket product sales (DIFM and DIY).

DIFM product volume rose from just over 79% of car and light truck product sales during 2013, to 81% of 2018 car and light truck product sales, reducing the DIY product share over these five years.

Ten Products Generated Over 46% of DIFM Growth

Ten product groups generated more than 46% of total light vehicle DIFM product expansion between 2013 and 2018.

Two product groups (Clutches and Transmission Parts – including Drivetrain components – and Tools) recorded between 7.0% and 7.5% of total DIFM product growth over this five-year span.

Four products each achieved between 4.0% and 4.5% average annual growth: Appearance Accessories, Brake Pads, Equipment and Filters (alpha order).

Four other products each averaged between 3.0% and 3.9% annual growth between 2013 and 2018: Batteries, Chassis Parts, Brake Rotors, and Maintenance/Service Chemicals (alpha order).

DIFM and DIY Market Concentration

There were importance differences between products that led DIFM market growth compared to DIY product categories with the highest annual rates of sales growth.

Product growth in the DIY market was more concentrated than it was in the DIFM sector between 2013 and 2018, with the ten leading DIY products generating over 52% of DIY market growth.

Six Major Takeaways

Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) light vehicle product sales soared from $78 billion in 2013 to nearly $84 billion by 2015. DIFM products topped $90 billion during 2018, at user-price.

DIFM products soared at a 3.0% average annual pace between 2013 and 2018, more than twice the rate of DIY annual product expansion.

Do-It-For-Me (DIFM) products generated 90% of total car and light truck product expansion in the U.S. between 2013 and 2018, as the Do-It-Yourself (DIY) sector played a relatively minor role in total product growth.

Ten products generated more than 46% of the total light vehicle DIFM product expansion between 2013 and 2018.

Two product groups recorded between 7.0% and 7.5% of total product growth over this five-year span, with four products each achieving between 4.0% and 4.5% average annual growth. Four additional products each averaged between 3.0% and 3.9% annual growth between 2013 and 2018.

There were important differences in the products that generated DIFM product growth compared to product categories with the highest annual rates of DIY sales growth. The DIY market was also more concentrated than the DIFM sector among the ten largest product groups in each market sector between 2013 and 2018.

