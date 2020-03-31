COVID-19: SBA provides info on Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) continues to update their website on programs available for shops.

Information is now included on the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Per SBA, the Paycheck Protection Program is “designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on payroll by providing each small business a loan up to $10 million for payroll and certain other expenses.”

