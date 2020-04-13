COVID-19: Latest guidance on Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Program

Per the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the Employment and Training Administration (ETA) announced the publication of Unemployment Insurance Program Letter (UIPL) 17-20, which provides further guidance to states as they implement the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), including the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) Program.

(To view the press release, click HERE.)

Under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Program, states can provide up to 13 weeks of federally funded benefits to qualified individuals who:

Have exhausted all rights to regular compensation under state law or Federal law with respect to a benefit year that ended on or after July 1, 2019;

Have no rights to regular compensation with respect to a week under any other state UC law or Federal UC law, or to compensation under any other Federal law;

Are not receiving compensation with respect to a week under the UC law of Canada; and

Are able to work, available to work, and actively seeking work, although states must offer flexibility on “actively seeking work” where there are COVID-19 impacts and constraints.

The cost of PEUC benefits is 100% federally funded. States may not charge employers for any PEUC benefits paid. Implementation costs and ongoing administrative costs are also 100% federally funded.